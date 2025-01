From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

§ SF #LoveParade World Naked Bike Ride ProTest & AfterParty @SFWNBR #WNBRsf2025 by mARTy



Winter: Saturday 15 February 2025 ( #LoveParade Ride&AfterParty )

Route/Map : ridewithgps.com/routes/49435539 an 8.5miles Circuit with OPTIONAL Scenic Route Detour, 21.6miles GiGiBridge Xing & Battery Spencer, Circuit (



Updates : @SFWNBR x/twitter





11am Gathering | 12pm/Noon Start

Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Street, San Francisco, California 94105



The Upcoming Calendar of Seasonal San Francisco World Naked Bike Rides presents the funnest opportunity to ProTest to Save Our Planet — in #ThePureSuitOfHappiness ( #BareAsYouDare ). As the San Francisco Chronicle “covered” us in 2024 & noted: “Nudism is Freedom!”



