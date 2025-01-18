From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Screening of film "Palestine As It Was - How Palestine was turned into a Jewish state"
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
Free virtual screening of the documentary film "Palestine As It Was -- How Palestine was turned into a Jewish state," directed by Karl Sabbagh. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the film director/audience.
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Eu2Z1R-qTeihyy-BWCGKrw#/registration
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
1) Email Congress: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/free-gaza-doctors
2) Email major media outlets: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/email-major-media-outlets-break-your-silence-on-hospital-massacres/
3) Linktree for additional petitions & email actions: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya
=================================================================
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/palestinemuseum.us/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 16, 2025 9:56AM
