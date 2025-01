Free virtual screening of the documentary film "Palestine As It Was -- How Palestine was turned into a Jewish state," directed by Karl Sabbagh. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the film director/audience.Zoom=================================================================CALL TO ACTIONActions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya1) Email Congress: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/free-gaza-doctors 2) Email major media outlets: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/email-major-media-outlets-break-your-silence-on-hospital-massacres/ 3) Linktree for additional petitions & email actions: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya