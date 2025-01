Sunday, February 16, 2025, Noon - 3 PMVALENTINE'S RISE UP SINGING VEG. POTLUCK& Celebrate Dave Blume’s Birthdayat Whiskey Hill Farms & Science Center371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076Free Event / Donations AppreciatedPlease bring "Rise Up Singing" & “Rise Again” songbooks & instruments (optional).We will sing love songs!Bring your Valentine or meet a new one there!Please bring "hearty" healthy food & drinks to share.*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED at 11 AM for Set Up, Food Prep & Clean Up After the Party!For More Info. Contact:Dave Blume: (888) 737-6228 Email: farmerdave [at] permaculture.com Karen Kaplan: (831) 335-3342 (afternoon) Email: kaplanksms [at] gmail.com Website: https://www.whiskeyhillfarms.com Map: https://www.google.com/maps/place/371+Calabasas+Rd,+Watsonville,+CA+95076/ PLEASE INVITE FRIENDS!