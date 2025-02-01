Marina: Keep Eyes on Sudan Community Solidarity Event

Date:

Saturday, February 01, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

Marina Library, Community Room, 190 Seaside Circle Marina, CA 93933

The ongoing war in Sudan has displaced millions, shattered communities, and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis. In response, our community is coming together to amplify the voices of Sudanese communities, both locally and globally, and take meaningful steps toward relief and peacebuilding.



This “Keep Eyes on Sudan” Community Solidarity event offers a unique opportunity to raise awareness, foster impactful discussions, and mobilize collective action to address the devastating human costs of this conflict. This event is free to the community. Solidarity donations of any size are welcome. Refreshments will be available. Proceeds will support humanitarian work and advocacy.



Why Attend?



This is more than just a gathering—it's a call to action. Attendees will gain insight into the realities on the ground, connect with others committed to peace and justice, and leave equipped with actionable ways to help end the violence and support humanitarian relief efforts.



Celebrate Sudanese culture, featuring vibrant art, music, and traditions that showcase the spirit of Sudan. Let’s unite as a community to build a wave of solidarity and hope for Sudan.



Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center in collaboration with the Monterey County Sudan Solidarity group, Sudan Platform For Agriculture and Food Security (SPFAFS), and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County

