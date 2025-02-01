From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Marina: Keep Eyes on Sudan Community Solidarity Event
Date:
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Marina Library, Community Room, 190 Seaside Circle Marina, CA 93933
The ongoing war in Sudan has displaced millions, shattered communities, and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis. In response, our community is coming together to amplify the voices of Sudanese communities, both locally and globally, and take meaningful steps toward relief and peacebuilding.
This “Keep Eyes on Sudan” Community Solidarity event offers a unique opportunity to raise awareness, foster impactful discussions, and mobilize collective action to address the devastating human costs of this conflict. This event is free to the community. Solidarity donations of any size are welcome. Refreshments will be available. Proceeds will support humanitarian work and advocacy.
Why Attend?
This is more than just a gathering—it's a call to action. Attendees will gain insight into the realities on the ground, connect with others committed to peace and justice, and leave equipped with actionable ways to help end the violence and support humanitarian relief efforts.
Celebrate Sudanese culture, featuring vibrant art, music, and traditions that showcase the spirit of Sudan. Let’s unite as a community to build a wave of solidarity and hope for Sudan.
Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center in collaboration with the Monterey County Sudan Solidarity group, Sudan Platform For Agriculture and Food Security (SPFAFS), and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County
This “Keep Eyes on Sudan” Community Solidarity event offers a unique opportunity to raise awareness, foster impactful discussions, and mobilize collective action to address the devastating human costs of this conflict. This event is free to the community. Solidarity donations of any size are welcome. Refreshments will be available. Proceeds will support humanitarian work and advocacy.
Why Attend?
This is more than just a gathering—it's a call to action. Attendees will gain insight into the realities on the ground, connect with others committed to peace and justice, and leave equipped with actionable ways to help end the violence and support humanitarian relief efforts.
Celebrate Sudanese culture, featuring vibrant art, music, and traditions that showcase the spirit of Sudan. Let’s unite as a community to build a wave of solidarity and hope for Sudan.
Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center in collaboration with the Monterey County Sudan Solidarity group, Sudan Platform For Agriculture and Food Security (SPFAFS), and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/keep-eyes-on-...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 15, 2025 10:25PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network