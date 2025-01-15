Israeli foe can't be trusted and continues to violate ceasefire agreement with Lebanon by Ed Newman

Beirut, January 13 (RHC)-- The Israeli regime continues to violate the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon which officially went into effect on November 27th. On Sunday, an Israeli drone launched two guided missiles at a vehicle in Bint Jbeil, although no injuries were reported.



Also, explosions were heard in the village of Ayta ash-Shaab, after the Israeli occupation army bombarded houses there. In Aitaroun, Israeli forces fired stun grenades against several Lebanese citizens.



Furthermore, a bulldozer destroyed areas around the sites of the Lebanese army in the city of Tyre. The Israeli regime continues to disregard the terms of the ceasefire by maintaining its attacks on southern Lebanese towns and villages.



Violations include territorial incursions, gunfire and the detention of civilians, breaches of Lebanese airspace, and airstrikes. Lebanon has complained to the UN Security Council over Israel's aggression on agricultural lands as well as livestock in the southern part of the country in violation of a ceasefire agreement.



In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants outlined the major violations, emphasizing how such actions are blatant breaches of international law and pose direct threats to Lebanon’s sovereignty and food security.



It said the attacks are causing significant damage to agricultural roads and infrastructure in southern Lebanon, and have destroyed the “Seedling Cultivation” project in the Wadi al-Hajir region, which the World Food Program and the European Union supported.



The ministry said it had notified the diplomatic mission in New York to submit a complaint to the Security Council against Israel following consultations and coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture.



Furthermore, Lebanon is calling on Security Council members, especially those who helped broker the ceasefire, to take a strong and clear stance against Israel’s repeated violations of the agreement, it said.



Israel was forced to accept the ceasefire with the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement after suffering heavy losses following almost 14 months of fighting and failing to achieve its goals in its aggression on Lebanon.



The truce deal came into effect on November 27th. It will last for 60 days in the hope of reaching a permanent cessation of hostilities.



Under the agreement, an international monitoring committee, headed by the United States, is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire.