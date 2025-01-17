From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Action Hour
Date:
Friday, January 17, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
Join American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) staff every Friday to hear updates on what's happening in Gaza. Then, take action with us as we contact Congress and call for a permanent cease-fire, arms embargo on Israel, and humanitarian access for Gaza. Our elected officials need to keep hearing from us!
Zoom
https://afsc.org/events/action-hour-cease-fire-now
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
1) Email Congress: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/free-gaza-doctors
2) Email major media outlets: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/email-major-media-outlets-break-your-silence-on-hospital-massacres/
3) Linktree for additional petitions & email actions: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 15, 2025 3:36PM
