Join American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) staff every Friday to hear updates on what's happening in Gaza. Then, take action with us as we contact Congress and call for a permanent cease-fire, arms embargo on Israel, and humanitarian access for Gaza. Our elected officials need to keep hearing from us!Zoom=================================================================CALL TO ACTIONActions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya1) Email Congress: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/free-gaza-doctors 2) Email major media outlets: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/email-major-media-outlets-break-your-silence-on-hospital-massacres/ 3) Linktree for additional petitions & email actions: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya