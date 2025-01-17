From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Power Half Hour for Gaza
Date:
Friday, January 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
Join us as we take collective action to demand an arms embargo to Israel, immediate end to the genocide, a lasting ceasefire and an end to Israeli siege, apartheid, occupation, and oppression of Palestinians and Lebanon.
All are welcome. All are needed.
Zoom
http://jvp.org/gazaph
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
1) Email Congress: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/free-gaza-doctors
2) Email major media outlets: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/email-major-media-outlets-break-your-silence-on-hospital-massacres/
3) Linktree for additional petitions & email actions: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 15, 2025 3:34PM
