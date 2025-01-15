From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Make Big Oil Pay: Rally at Chevron’s Richmond Refinery
Date:
Friday, January 17, 2025
Time:
7:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Sunrise Bay Area
Location Details:
Judge George D Caroll Park
110 E Richmond Ave
Richmond CA 94801
This Friday the 17th @ 7:30 AM Sunrise Movement is holding a rally to demand Big Oil pays for their crimes at Chevron’s Richmond Refinery (not in SF), the biggest sources of pollution in all of California. Carpools are available from Berkeley.
In preparation there will also be a training/art build this Thursday (1/16) 5 PM at 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CA 94710.
https://smvmt.org/jan17chev
For more information: https://smvmt.org/jan17chev
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 15, 2025 1:15PM
