California East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services

Make Big Oil Pay: Rally at Chevron’s Oil Refinery for LA

by doğa deVroede
Wed, Jan 15, 2025 12:43PM
Join Sunrise Movement Bay Area in demanding that Chevron pay for climate disasters like the LA Fires! We are meeting on Friday January 17th at Chevron’s refinery in Richmond demanding that big oil pays for the destruction it's caused by fueling the climate crisis.
Images of fires and local oil refineries overlaid with text "Bay Area Make Big Oil Pay: Rally at Chevron's Richmond Refinery for LA
original image (1146x1438)
The LA Fires are terrifying and unprecedented. This is the most devastating disaster our state has ever faced. We know what caused this disaster - the climate crisis being driven by fossil fuel elites.

We are rallying our allies to call on polluters to pay. This Friday at Chevron’s oil refinery in Richmond, the Sunrise Movement’s Bay Area Hub is hosting an action demanding that Chevron pay for the destruction it’s caused by fueling the climate crisis. What happens in LA today could be the Bay Area tomorrow. Join us in solidarity with our fellow Californians who have lost everything to these deadly fires!

We will be meeting at 7:30am on January 17th at Judge George D Caroll Park, 110 E Richmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801. We are organizing transportation to the action from a central location in Oakland. Please fill out this form to get more information: https://action.sunrisemovement.org/a/make-big-oil-pay-rally-chevrons-richmond-refinery

We are also hosting an action training and art build the evening before the action on Thursday January 16th at 7pm at 2414 Sixth St in Berkeley. Bring a friend!

Please RSVP here for both events: https://action.sunrisemovement.org/a/make-big-oil-pay-rally-chevrons-richmond-refinery

See you there!

In solidarity,

Sunrise Movement Bay Area
For more information: https://action.sunrisemovement.org/a/make-...
Add Your Comments
