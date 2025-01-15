(WASHINGTON, D.C – January 15th) Everybody needs a safe place to live. However, rising rents and government inaction keep pushing more people into homelessness. Nearly half of renters pay more than they can afford in rent, and one in four worries about imminently becoming homeless. Amid a worsening housing crisis, we need real leadership to ensure that HUD fulfills its mandate to help people afford housing. As we enter an administration that openly talks about rounding up homeless people and forcing them into detention centers, the need for real solutions, not antiquated and failed policies, is needed more than ever.

Scott Turner, in contrast, has a history of policy positions that betray the known truth that housing is the solution to homelessness. His positions stand in stark contrast to a nearly 25-year-old consensus, shared by previous HUD secretaries regardless of political affiliation, that housing, with services, is the most effective strategy to end homelessness. More broadly, Turner’s legislative and public records indicate his leadership will likely exacerbate homelessness across the U.S.Specifically, Scott Turner:* Rejects the overwhelming evidence that housing, with voluntary services, is the most effective solution to homelessness;* Endorses arresting and ticketing homeless people for simply trying to survive; and,* Has a legislative track record of voting in contrast to proven solutions to end homelessness, including:-Opposing bills that would expand affordable rental housing and fund public-private funding to support homeless residents-Supporting a bill allowing landlords to discriminate against tenants applying for housing simply because they receive federal housing assistance.There is a housing crisis in America. Mr. Turner’s policy positions, together with Trump’s Project 2025 agenda, billionaire advisors hostile to unhoused individuals, and public statements, paint a clear picture: their policies will make homelessness worse and exacerbate the housing crisis. These policies will harm everybody but will harm Black, brown, immigrant, and trans communities- communities who already experience homelessness at disproportionate rates- first and worst. For these reasons, the National Homelessness Law Center and the National Coalition for the Homeless take the rare step of opposing the nomination of a HUD Secretary, accompanied by a public call to action.Regardless of administration, housing is the true solution to homelessness. Turner and Trump’s proposals of jails, detention camps, and funding cuts will make homelessness worse. However, another path is possible. Solving homelessness through the proven housing plus services approach will make communities healthier, more just, and better poised to thrive.Take action now and click here to urge your senators to vote NO to Scott Turner’s nomination: