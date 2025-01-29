top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War

No Nukes - No Nuclear War - Demonstration & Die-In

U.S. Federal Courthouse, 2500 Tulare St., Fresno
Date:
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Fresno Peace Coalition
Location Details:
U.S. Federal Courthouse, 2500 Tulare St., Fresno
In 2019, Trump withdrew from the cold war’s Intermediate Nuclear Missile pact between the US & the Soviet Union. That led to a new nuclear arms race. The world’s nine nuclear powers spent $91.4 billion on their nuclear arsenals in 2023. The US share was $51.5 billion.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza and other Israeli aggressions in the region could lead to the use of nuclear weapons, the same goes for the ongoing war in Ukraine.

We are closer to nuclear war than ever and it could even start by mistake or accident. There have been over two dozen times in the past when nuclear war nearly broke out by mistake or miscommunication.

Life on earth is at risk; we demand that Trump & Congress end military aid to Israel & Ukraine and join the nuclear weapons ban treaty.

To volunteer for the "die in" contact Dan Yaseen at
president [at] peacefresno.org or
559-513-0199.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/peacefresno/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 15, 2025 9:39AM
