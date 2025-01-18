top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Nurturing revolution? Expanding care and queering family across 3 worlds

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
original image (983x987)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Nurturing revolution? Expanding care and queering family across 3 worlds - Saturday Jan 18th, 11:30am at SubRosa.

A round table discussion with Everything for Everyone author M.E. O’Brien and representatives from Aulinta and Santa Cruz.

Join us for brunch and a discussion with representatives from three very different time-spaces - the New York Commune circa 2070’s, Aulinta in the current moment, and today’s Santa Cruz. We will talk about insurrection, housing crises and needs, building families beyond biology, and how we take care of ourselves and each other from a revolutionary standpoint. Moving between speculative time-spaces and current organizing, we will invite conversation on building more caring worlds, now and in the future.

Date/time: Saturday Jan. 18th at 11:30am
Location: SubRosa 703 Pacific Ave, depending on weather the event will be inside, masks encouraged

Lite brunch fair will be provided

Childcare available - please email michelle.glowa [at] gmail.com to coordinate

Speakers will include:

M. E. O’Brien, the co-author of Everything for Everyone: An Oral History of the New York Commune 2052–2072. Everything for Everyone is a collection of interviews with the people who made this imagined revolution. By the middle of the twenty-first century, war, famine, economic collapse, and climate catastrophe had toppled the world’s governments. In the 2050s, the insurrections reached the nerve center of global capitalism—New York City.

M. E. O’Brien writes and speaks on gender freedom and capitalism. She has written two books: Family Abolition: Capitalism and the Communizing of Care (Pluto Press, 2023) and a co-authored speculative novel, Everything for Everyone: An Oral History of the New York Commune, 2052–2072 (Common Notions, 2022). She is a member of the editorial collective of Pinko, a magazine of gay communism.

Info from IG post - https://www.instagram.com/p/DEq01rdv-9W/

—@@@@@—

SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now.

And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - more info @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9223711767...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 15, 2025 9:07AM
