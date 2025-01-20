top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/20/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Day of Service in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr

Homeless Garden Project Farm 100-198 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz
original image (2000x1294)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 20, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Homeless Garden Project
Location Details:
Homeless Garden Project Farm
100-198 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by joining us for a day of community service and connection. Together, we’ll honor his vision of equity, compassion, and collective action by giving back to our community.

What to Expect:

•Hands-On Activities: Help with meaningful projects on the farm, such as planting, weeding, and preparing the space for the growing season.
•Community Connections: Work alongside other community members who are passionate about making a difference.
•Reflection and Inspiration: Reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and its impact on our community and beyond.
•Shared Meals: Enjoy refreshments to fuel your efforts (details on food to come!).

We’ll also share more information soon about potential guest speakers who will inspire and guide us in honoring Dr. King’s dream.

📍 Location: Homeless Garden Project Farm
📅 When: Monday, January 20, 2025
⏰ Time: 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Let’s come together to make an impact, connect with our community, and carry forward Dr. King’s dream. All ages are welcome!

https://homelessgardenproject.org/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1289058915...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 15, 2025 8:34AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code