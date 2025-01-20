From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Day of Service in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr
Date:
Monday, January 20, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Homeless Garden Project
Location Details:
Homeless Garden Project Farm
100-198 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz
100-198 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by joining us for a day of community service and connection. Together, we’ll honor his vision of equity, compassion, and collective action by giving back to our community.
What to Expect:
•Hands-On Activities: Help with meaningful projects on the farm, such as planting, weeding, and preparing the space for the growing season.
•Community Connections: Work alongside other community members who are passionate about making a difference.
•Reflection and Inspiration: Reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and its impact on our community and beyond.
•Shared Meals: Enjoy refreshments to fuel your efforts (details on food to come!).
We’ll also share more information soon about potential guest speakers who will inspire and guide us in honoring Dr. King’s dream.
📍 Location: Homeless Garden Project Farm
📅 When: Monday, January 20, 2025
⏰ Time: 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM
Let’s come together to make an impact, connect with our community, and carry forward Dr. King’s dream. All ages are welcome!
https://homelessgardenproject.org/
What to Expect:
•Hands-On Activities: Help with meaningful projects on the farm, such as planting, weeding, and preparing the space for the growing season.
•Community Connections: Work alongside other community members who are passionate about making a difference.
•Reflection and Inspiration: Reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and its impact on our community and beyond.
•Shared Meals: Enjoy refreshments to fuel your efforts (details on food to come!).
We’ll also share more information soon about potential guest speakers who will inspire and guide us in honoring Dr. King’s dream.
📍 Location: Homeless Garden Project Farm
📅 When: Monday, January 20, 2025
⏰ Time: 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM
Let’s come together to make an impact, connect with our community, and carry forward Dr. King’s dream. All ages are welcome!
https://homelessgardenproject.org/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1289058915...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 15, 2025 8:34AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network