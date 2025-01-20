Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by joining us for a day of community service and connection. Together, we’ll honor his vision of equity, compassion, and collective action by giving back to our community.What to Expect:•Hands-On Activities: Help with meaningful projects on the farm, such as planting, weeding, and preparing the space for the growing season.•Community Connections: Work alongside other community members who are passionate about making a difference.•Reflection and Inspiration: Reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and its impact on our community and beyond.•Shared Meals: Enjoy refreshments to fuel your efforts (details on food to come!).We’ll also share more information soon about potential guest speakers who will inspire and guide us in honoring Dr. King’s dream.📍 Location: Homeless Garden Project Farm📅 When: Monday, January 20, 2025⏰ Time: 9:30 AM – 2:00 PMLet’s come together to make an impact, connect with our community, and carry forward Dr. King’s dream. All ages are welcome!