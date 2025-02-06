See You in the Sky: A Memoir of Prison, Possibility and Peace - Author Visit with Jeri Ross

Date:

Thursday, February 06, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Location Details:

Ow Family Community Room

Capitola Branch Library, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola

Local author and Life Coach Jeri Ross joins us to share her deeply personal story of being the daughter of a notorious drug-trafficking kingpin serving a life sentence in maximum security federal prison. Jeri writes about how her childhood trauma of witnessing domestic violence and finding out at the age of ten, that her dad was in prison instead of away at school. Hers is the story shared by millions of sons and daughters of the incarcerated across the country.



See You in the Sky is a tender tale of hope revealing how finally, through many years, Jeri learns to trust and reconnect with her father by being honest, facing her hurt and opening her heart to forgiveness. “This healing resource shares a much-needed message about love beyond bars.” Sandra Kay Barnhill, JD, Founder and CEO of Foreverfamily "When I started reading See You in the Sky, I didn't want to put it down. There are so many fantastic life experiences in this story. If you only take one thing away from reading this memoir, your life will be better for it." Harvey RV Powers, currently incarcerated.



See You in the Sky: A Memoir of Prison, Possibility and Peace

On a summer afternoon in her hometown of Decatur, Georgia, eight-year-old Jeri Ross dressed up for a family dinner at Morrison's Cafeteria, stepped out onto the front porch, and saw her father punch her mother in the face. Within weeks, she and her sister came home one day to discover that their mom was gone. After moving in with their grandparents they learned that their father was sent away to prison. She was told not to tell anyone. Thus began decades of Jeri hiding family secrets, avoiding shame and being afraid of being abandoned. Until the day Jeri decided to change, to heal.



See You in the Sky offers hope for all families affected by incarceration and for anyone who decides, at any age, to seek a more meaningful life.



Jeri Ross is a Licensed Health Educator with a Masters in Public Health (MPH). She trained with Martha Beck, Byron Katie, Chloe Taylor Brown, Dr. Susan Allison, Sandra Ingerman, and Alberto Villoldo’s The Four Winds Dying Consciously course. She is a Community Organizer raising thousands of dollars for youth violence prevention programs and programs for children with incarcerated parents.



Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended to help us plan refreshments, but not required. Register Below.