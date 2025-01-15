Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day SalinasPROCESSION START:Old County Jail, 142 W. Alisal St.PROCESSION END:City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.A Commemorative ActionCelebrating the life, leadership, and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.The MLK Day Salinas 2025 Committee made up of community activists in association with the Salinas Interfaith Alliance invites you to join us on the steps of the Old Jail, site of Dr. King's widowed wife, Coretta Scott King, demonstrated solidarity and addressed farmworkers, supporters of the UFW after Cesar Chávez was arrested and held for twenty days for organizing farmworkers in the Salinas Valley fifty four years ago this past December. From there we will lead a short procession to City Hall where we will continue our program of presenters.FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:Dr. John Silva at (831) 578-5353