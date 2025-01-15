top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/20/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Racial Justice

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Salinas

Old County Jail, 142 W. Alisal St.
original image (1202x1312)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 20, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
MLK Day Salinas
Location Details:
Old County Jail, 142 W. Alisal St.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Salinas

PROCESSION START:
Old County Jail, 142 W. Alisal St.

PROCESSION END:
City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.

A Commemorative Action
Celebrating the life, leadership, and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The MLK Day Salinas 2025 Committee made up of community activists in association with the Salinas Interfaith Alliance invites you to join us on the steps of the Old Jail, site of Dr. King's widowed wife, Coretta Scott King, demonstrated solidarity and addressed farmworkers, supporters of the UFW after Cesar Chávez was arrested and held for twenty days for organizing farmworkers in the Salinas Valley fifty four years ago this past December. From there we will lead a short procession to City Hall where we will continue our program of presenters.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Dr. John Silva at (831) 578-5353
roycamp39 [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://allevents.in/salinas/dr-martin-lut...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 15, 2025 8:04AM
§
by MLK Day Salinas
Wed, Jan 15, 2025 8:04AM
sm_mlk_day_salinas_2.jpg
original image (1202x1308)
https://allevents.in/salinas/dr-martin-lut...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code