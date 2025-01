Death of Fire Ant, Birth of Tend the Flame

Dear friends and accomplices,Long term anarchist prisoner Michael Kimble and I (a comrade on the outside) are working on bringing an international anarchist journal to life, from the compost of the lovely anarchist journal Fire Ant. Our aim is to bring together perspectives and voices of anarchist prisoners from behind bars. We are looking for contributions from captured comrades, which can include anything from artwork, poetry, condition updates, interviews, essays and any other writings you want to contribute. We are also looking fo people on the outside who want to get involved in the collective.For contributions, questions or whatever other stuff email: cantjailthespirit [at] riseup.net If you are in contact with anarchist prisoners, ask them if they want to contribute and email contributions to the above address. We will do our best to translate the journal into other languages. Contributions can be in any language. Thanks!