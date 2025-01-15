From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California International U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Media Activism & Independent Media Police State & Prisons
New International Anarchist Prisoner journal
Death of Fire Ant, Birth of Tend the Flame
Dear friends and accomplices,
Long term anarchist prisoner Michael Kimble and I (a comrade on the outside) are working on bringing an international anarchist journal to life, from the compost of the lovely anarchist journal Fire Ant. Our aim is to bring together perspectives and voices of anarchist prisoners from behind bars. We are looking for contributions from captured comrades, which can include anything from artwork, poetry, condition updates, interviews, essays and any other writings you want to contribute. We are also looking fo people on the outside who want to get involved in the collective.
For contributions, questions or whatever other stuff email: cantjailthespirit [at] riseup.net
If you are in contact with anarchist prisoners, ask them if they want to contribute and email contributions to the above address. We will do our best to translate the journal into other languages. Contributions can be in any language. Thanks!
Long term anarchist prisoner Michael Kimble and I (a comrade on the outside) are working on bringing an international anarchist journal to life, from the compost of the lovely anarchist journal Fire Ant. Our aim is to bring together perspectives and voices of anarchist prisoners from behind bars. We are looking for contributions from captured comrades, which can include anything from artwork, poetry, condition updates, interviews, essays and any other writings you want to contribute. We are also looking fo people on the outside who want to get involved in the collective.
For contributions, questions or whatever other stuff email: cantjailthespirit [at] riseup.net
If you are in contact with anarchist prisoners, ask them if they want to contribute and email contributions to the above address. We will do our best to translate the journal into other languages. Contributions can be in any language. Thanks!
For more information: https://anarchistnews.org/content/new-inte...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network