Monterey Bay Aquarium Workers United - Community Letter of Support
Employees of the Monterey Bay Aquarium are forming their union! Monterey Bay Aquarium Workers United stands together to create a better future for our colleagues, our animals, and our ocean. We believe it is time to ensure fair and equitable pay, comprehensive benefits, workplace flexibility, and a culture of safety, transparency, and inclusion. By forming our union with AFSCME Council 57, we are uniting to build a workplace that reflects the Aquarium’s core values of equity, integrity and hope.
Join us in supporting this movement for positive change—sign the petition and help us shape a stronger, healthier Monterey Bay Aquarium for all: https://mbaworkersunited.org/community-letter-support
Monterey Bay Aquarium Workers United
As a collective of proud employees across departments at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, we are excited to announce our intention to form our union with AFSCME Council 57 and Cultural Workers United.
We are the teams that care for our animals, create a welcoming community for all who engage with us, tell the Aquarium's stories, all with the goal of inspiring conservation of the ocean. Just as the iconic sea otters are a vital part of a healthy and resilient ocean, we believe our employees, guests, and animals are a vital part of a healthy and resilient Aquarium. Inspired by our 40th anniversary milestone, we have united our voices to share this exciting movement.
For more information: https://mbaworkersunited.org/
