Monterey Bay Aquarium Workers United - Community Letter of Support by via Monterey Bay Aquarium Workers United

Employees of the Monterey Bay Aquarium are forming their union! Monterey Bay Aquarium Workers United stands together to create a better future for our colleagues, our animals, and our ocean. We believe it is time to ensure fair and equitable pay, comprehensive benefits, workplace flexibility, and a culture of safety, transparency, and inclusion. By forming our union with AFSCME Council 57, we are uniting to build a workplace that reflects the Aquarium’s core values of equity, integrity and hope.