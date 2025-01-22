Fixit Clinic

Date:

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

The Commons at KQED

2601 Mariposa Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

The Right to Repair movement is gaining traction nationwide, with California becoming the latest state to pass a law meant to empower consumers to fix their own stuff instead of buying new. In 2009, Peter Mui, a longtime champion of the Right to Repair movement, launched a Fixit Clinic in Berkeley. These volunteer-run pop-up workshops allow participants to teach each other how to mend broken appliances.



Joined by the team behind KQED's local news podcast The Bay, Mui helps us understand what's so appealing about the Right to Repair movement, and discusses changes in California law requiring appliance and electronics manufactures to give consumers the tools they need to fix their own stuff. The event will also include a hands-on workshop about how to fix your own broken objects!



$18.67.