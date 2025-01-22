From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fixit Clinic
Date:
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
The Commons at KQED
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
The Right to Repair movement is gaining traction nationwide, with California becoming the latest state to pass a law meant to empower consumers to fix their own stuff instead of buying new. In 2009, Peter Mui, a longtime champion of the Right to Repair movement, launched a Fixit Clinic in Berkeley. These volunteer-run pop-up workshops allow participants to teach each other how to mend broken appliances.
Joined by the team behind KQED's local news podcast The Bay, Mui helps us understand what's so appealing about the Right to Repair movement, and discusses changes in California law requiring appliance and electronics manufactures to give consumers the tools they need to fix their own stuff. The event will also include a hands-on workshop about how to fix your own broken objects!
$18.67.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/live
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 14, 2025 11:12PM
