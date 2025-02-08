From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Article deadline for Slingshot Issue #142!
Date:
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
slingshot collective
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop 3124 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - across from La Pena
Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, reviews, etc. for issue #142, to be published in February, 2025. Slingshot is an independent, radical newspaper distributed nationally that has been published in Berkeley since 1988. We'll print 25,000 copies of issue #142.
Email submissions to slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your material as a .doc attachment please.
You can also join article reading / collective editing February 8/9 - email if you're interested.
Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, labor, identity, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — Slingshot suggests you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because Slingshot only comes out every 6 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not news updates. See our website for article writing tips.
For more information: https://slingshotcollective.org/
