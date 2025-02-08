Article deadline for Slingshot Issue #142!

Date:

Saturday, February 08, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop 3124 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - across from La Pena

Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, reviews, etc. for issue #142, to be published in February, 2025. Slingshot is an independent, radical newspaper distributed nationally that has been published in Berkeley since 1988. We'll print 25,000 copies of issue #142.



Email submissions to slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your material as a .doc attachment please.



You can also join article reading / collective editing February 8/9 - email if you're interested.



Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, labor, identity, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — Slingshot suggests you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because Slingshot only comes out every 6 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not news updates. See our website for article writing tips.