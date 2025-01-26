From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Circle with Alan Haber (founder of SDS and Long Haul in Berkeley) and Odile Hugonot
Sunday, January 26, 2025
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Speaker
slingshot collective
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue - Berkeley (2 blocks from Ashby BART) - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck across from La Pena
Circle discussion with Alan, Odile and attendees about the state of the struggle for peace and justice -- where we've been and where we're going.
(Alan and Odile called the East Bay home from 1968 - 1993. Alan founded Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) in 1960 and Long Haul in Berkeley in 1979 amongst many other things.)
For more information: http://thelonghaul.org
