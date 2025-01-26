Circle with Alan Haber (founder of SDS and Long Haul in Berkeley) and Odile Hugonot

Date:

Sunday, January 26, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue - Berkeley (2 blocks from Ashby BART) - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck across from La Pena

Circle discussion with Alan, Odile and attendees about the state of the struggle for peace and justice -- where we've been and where we're going.



(Alan and Odile called the East Bay home from 1968 - 1993. Alan founded Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) in 1960 and Long Haul in Berkeley in 1979 amongst many other things.)



Let's visit and discuss peace, Gaza, Long Haul, Union, the rich past and opportunities in the future