Celebration of Life for Bev-I
Date:
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
slingshot collective
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop 3124 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - across from La Pena
Vegan potluck celebration in honor and memory of Bevi-I. Bring yourself, items significant to your relationship with Bev-I or the fights against capitalism, a blade of grass - anything about FREEDOM for all life and land and people.
For more information: https://thelonghaul.org
