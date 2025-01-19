From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Celebration of Life for Bev-I

Date:

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop 3124 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - across from La Pena

Vegan potluck celebration in honor and memory of Bevi-I. Bring yourself, items significant to your relationship with Bev-I or the fights against capitalism, a blade of grass - anything about FREEDOM for all life and land and people.