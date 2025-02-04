From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rosa Parks Day in California - Silver Anniversary
Date:
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Location Details:
California State Capitol
10th and Capitol Mall
10th and Capitol Mall
Come and honor the birth, life and legacy of our "Patron Saint" from the Women's Political Council of Montgomery, Alabama and later deemed the Mother of the Modern US Civil Rights Movement. Our 25th year, a Silver Anniversary of Rosa Parks Day in California, began, Friday, February 4, 2000.
The living legacy of Auntie Rosie, in her winter home of California, is a milestone to celebrate and recommit to embracing the faith, courage and action demonstrated throughout the life of Auntie Rosie. Thank you sister Rosa, you are the spark, started our freedom movement, Thank you, Auntie Rosie.
