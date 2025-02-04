Rosa Parks Day in California - Silver Anniversary

Date:

Tuesday, February 04, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Location Details:

California State Capitol

10th and Capitol Mall

Come and honor the birth, life and legacy of our "Patron Saint" from the Women's Political Council of Montgomery, Alabama and later deemed the Mother of the Modern US Civil Rights Movement. Our 25th year, a Silver Anniversary of Rosa Parks Day in California, began, Friday, February 4, 2000.



The living legacy of Auntie Rosie, in her winter home of California, is a milestone to celebrate and recommit to embracing the faith, courage and action demonstrated throughout the life of Auntie Rosie. Thank you sister Rosa, you are the spark, started our freedom movement, Thank you, Auntie Rosie.