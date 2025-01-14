HRF Demands Immediate Arrest of Major General Ghassan Alian in Rome by Hind Rajab Foundation

Major General Ghassan Alian, Head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), is currently in Rome, Italy. The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed cases with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Italian authorities, urging his immediate arrest for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. Alian, who publicly referred to Palestinians in Gaza as "human animals," has no immunity from prosecution. Time is of the essence to ensure accountability for his actions.

𝙂𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝘾𝙊𝙂𝘼𝙏 𝙞𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙛 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖.



𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻’𝘀 𝗥𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀



As head of COGAT since April 2021, Alian has overseen the administration of the West Bank and the long-standing blockade of Gaza. Following October 7, 2023, he supervised and enforced a total siege on Gaza, cutting off essential resources such as food, water, electricity, and medical supplies. This deliberate policy of deprivation has led to mass starvation, civilian deaths, and the destruction of critical infrastructure, including hospitals.



COGAT is an arm of the Israeli Defense Ministry responsible for implementing government policies in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Under Alian’s leadership, COGAT coordinated military actions that targeted civilian infrastructure and imposed collective punishment on Gaza’s population. Reports from the United Nations and human rights organizations have described these actions as constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity.



𝗜𝗖𝗖 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻’𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀



The ICC has already issued arrest warrants against Yoav Gallant and Benjamin Netanyahu for crimes stemming from policies of weaponizing famine and attacking civilian infrastructure such as hospitals. Alian played a pivotal role in supervising these same policies, ensuring their implementation through COGAT. His statements, including the infamous declaration that "human animals must be treated as such," demonstrate genocidal intent and a calculated effort to destroy the population of Gaza in whole or in part.



𝗡𝗼 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗰𝘁



Under international law, Alian has no immunity from prosecution for crimes of this nature. The HRF stresses that Italy, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, is obligated to act. His presence in Rome provides Italian authorities with an opportunity to uphold international law by issuing an arrest warrant and ensuring his prosecution.



“COGAT has been instrumental in enforcing policies that amount to collective punishment, which is prohibited under the Geneva Conventions,” stated Lawyer Haroon Raza of the HRF. “Major General Alian has directly overseen these crimes, and the time to act is now.”



𝗔 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲



Alian’s presence in Rome is a test of Italy’s commitment to justice and the rule of law,” said Dyab Abou Jahjah, Chairman of the Hind Rajab Foundation. “We cannot allow individuals responsible for these heinous crimes to evade accountability. Time is of the essence, and the world is watching.”



The Hind Rajab Foundation calls on Italian authorities to act swiftly and decisively. The arrest of Major General Ghassan Alian would send a clear message that impunity for war crimes and crimes against humanity will not be tolerated.