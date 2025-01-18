top
East Bay North Bay / Marin Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

Day of the Forest Defender in Vallejo

Flyer features a sunflower with "SUN" in the center and a turtle.
original image (1350x1688)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
SUN
Location Details:
Vallejo Waterfront
It’s time to refocus our energy. Cop Cities are being built all over Turtle Island. Building community is how we fight back!

Join us for a community gathering on The Day of the Forest Defender, Viva Tortuguita!

Bring offerings for a community alter. We will be gathering outside, bundle up! Masks provided.

Hosted by
Solano Unity Network

Jan 18th, 2025
Vallejo Waterfront
Vallejo, CA
2рm
For more information: https://linktr.ee/solanounitynetwork
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 13, 2025 8:05PM
