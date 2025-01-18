From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Day of the Forest Defender in Vallejo
Saturday, January 18, 2025
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
SUN
Vallejo Waterfront
It’s time to refocus our energy. Cop Cities are being built all over Turtle Island. Building community is how we fight back!
Join us for a community gathering on The Day of the Forest Defender, Viva Tortuguita!
Bring offerings for a community alter. We will be gathering outside, bundle up! Masks provided.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/solanounitynetwork
