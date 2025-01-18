Day of the Forest Defender in Vallejo

Saturday, January 18, 2025

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Vigil/Ritual

SUN

Vallejo Waterfront

It’s time to refocus our energy. Cop Cities are being built all over Turtle Island. Building community is how we fight back!



Join us for a community gathering on The Day of the Forest Defender, Viva Tortuguita!



Bring offerings for a community alter. We will be gathering outside, bundle up! Masks provided.



Solano Unity Network



