As we prepare for a second-term of a Trump presidency, and brace ourselves for what’s to come, APTP is preparing to fight for, protect and hold the communities we serve. We know that this presidency will usher in an era of hate and violence. We also know that love and healing is the armor, the antidote to the darkness.To that end, you are specially invited to an evening of light and love, our concert fundraiser, Love Is Our Armor: A Music-Filled Fundraiser for the Anti Police-Terror Project, to kick off our 11th Annual Reclaim MLK March and Week of Action.Hosted by Cat Brooks, we will convene at BAM House, a “Black culture driven space dedicated to the growth, cultivation, and sustaining of Black livity, (good strong life.)” After the musical performances, Davey D and Cat Brooks will host a short political discussion about the current moment.As we do every year at this time, we will recommit ourselves to embodying the radical legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in our work, communities and daily lives. Of course this year we know that our continued resistance and fortitude is so needed, as we face down increasing fascism, state violence and ongoing genocides.We are so grateful to be joined by movement musicians Jenn Johns and Luv Phenomena, as well as “nationally recognized journalist, adjunct professor, Hip Hop historian, syndicated talk show host, radio programmer, producer, deejay, media and community activist” Davey D.You don’t want to miss this!Featuring:Jenn Johns is an Oakland-based multidisciplinary artist, who creates sounds & experiences sure to free your mind, stir your soul and move your body.Chris Burger's The Luv Phenomena celebrates this journey through life, living, communing with the ancestors, spiritual alchemy, and service. Rooted in the golden era of live and conscious HipHop, the intoxicating interplay between the instrumentalists, singers, and emcees, creates the serum to cure all ills. Centered in the truth and purpose of “I am what I am because who we all are/Ubuntu”, the LP collective is grounded in the magic of interplay between word, power, and sound. Music is the message, the message is the medicine, and the medicine is for all.Davey D is a nationally recognized journalist, adjunct professor, Hip Hop historian, syndicated talk show host, radio programmer, producer, deejay, media and community activist. Originally from the Bronx, NY, Davey D’s been down with Hip Hop since 1977 where he started out as an emcee for two crews TDK [Total Def Krew] out of Co-op City and the Avengers out of the Marble Hill Section of the Bronx. He moved to California and graduated from UC Berkeley. Davey D is the co-founder and host of several of the most cited Hip Hop radio and online news journalism projects of all time. Hard Knock Radio (HKR) is an award-winning daily syndicated prime time afternoon show focusing on Hip Hop culture and politics.Join us for powerful movement music, drinks, food, highlights of our current work, and a look ahead to what’s next for APTP.Get Your Tickets:Prices range from $25 - $1000