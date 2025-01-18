From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Tour at Whiskey Hill Farms & Science Center
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Dave Blume
Email:
Phone:
(888) 737-6228
Location Details:
Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
RSVP FOR A FREE 2-HOUR FARM TOUR!
Whiskey Hill Farms & Science Center
Saturdays, 10 AM - Noon or Sundays, 2 - 4 PM
For More Info.
Email: farmerdave [at] permaculture.com
Website: https://www.whiskeyhillfarms.com/whiskey-hill-farms-and-science-center/
Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
(888) 737-6228
