Trader Joe's: Drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
1901 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley, CA 94704
Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry scalds chickens alive and supports felony charges against whistleblowers and animal rescuers like Zoe Rosenberg who is facing up to 5.5 years in prison for rescuing 4 chickens from certain death. Please join us Saturday, January 18th at 1:30pm for a nonviolent protest to call on the grocer to stop carrying Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry under their own branding. Thank you!
When: Saturday, January 18th, 1:30 pm
Where: Meeting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Way & Hearst Ave, Berkeley, CA.
Wear: Whatever you like.
Accessibility: This action will involve some walking and standing. We’ll have a few chairs on hand if you’d like a rest. Legal risk of this protest is relatively low.
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9685185018...
