Meetup: Victory For Abused Animals by Ridglan Farms
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA 94710
Great news in DxE's case against animal-abuser Ridglan Farms! A judge in Dane County found "that there is probable cause to believe that Ridglan Farms has committed crimes under Wisconsin’s animal cruelty laws, and the district attorney has failed to issue a complaint or commence an investigation into Ridglan’s conduct." This ruling comes after months of litigation to ask that the Dane County Court appoint a special prosecutor to investigate and prosecute Ridglan Farms, a factory farm that breeds beagles for experimentation.
At this Meetup we will have a panel with Rebekah who is the president of Dane4Dogs and led efforts locally to shut down Ridglan, Taj who is on the legal team, and Scotty who was an undercover investigator. The panel will be moderated by Paul, who was a defendant and investigator of Ridglan Farms.
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, January 18th 11am - 12:30pm
What: Community hangout and presentation
- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!
- There will be brunch and coffee, donations accepted
- If you cannot join in person, you can join at 11:15am on Zoom at this link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
