Sacramento: Palestinian Rights Contingent in MLK March
Monday, January 20, 2025
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Protest
Sac4Palestine
Sacramento City College
3835 Freeport Blvd.
Sacramento, CA
Palestinian Rights Contingent in MLK March
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/palestine-rights...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 12, 2025 2:57PM
