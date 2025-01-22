From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Indigenous & Zen Perspective on Living Into a World Beyond Crisis (Online)
Date:
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
CIIS Public Programs
Email:
Phone:
415-575-6175
Location Details:
Online
Join 86th generation Zen master and Indigenous Hawaiian leader Roshi Norma Wong for an illuminating conversation exploring spiritual activism and how to envision co-creating new worlds from one in crisis.
In her latest book, When No Thing Works, Norma inquiries into the ways we can live well and maintain our wholeness in an era of collective acceleration: the swiftly moving current, fed and shaped by human actions, that sweeps us toward ever uncertain futures.
Grounded in Zen Buddhism, interconnection, and decades of community activism, Norma examines: what practices, strategies, and spiritualities can align to vision a sustainable future for our communities and descendants? How can we step out of urgency to tend to our crises with wisdom, intention, and care?
Holding our collective moment with gravity and tender care, Norma asks us to not only imagine but to live into a story beyond crisis and collapse-one that expands to meet our dreams of what (we hope) comes next, while facing with clarity and grace our here and now in the world we share today.
Sliding scale $0 to $25.
For more information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs
