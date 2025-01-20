top
Peninsula Health, Housing & Public Services

Mitzvah Day 2025

OFJCC campus 3921 Fabian Way Palo Alto, CA 94303
original image (900x300)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 20, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
The Oshman Family JCC
Email:
Phone:
650-223-8700
Location Details:
OFJCC campus
3921 Fabian Way
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Bring your friends and family to volunteer together on various fun and meaningful projects to bring to life Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's inspirational legacy of community service, justice and equality for all.

Open to all ages with projects for individuals and families.

This intergenerational event will feature a range of hands-on service projects; participants will work in small groups on projects addressing issues of poverty, hunger, housing and homelessness, aging, the environment and more.

Projects will be held at the Oshman Family JCC, Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School, Los Altos United Methodist Church and other satellite locations with a community-wide closing ceremony at Mitchell Park from 1:00-3:00 PM.

Free
For more information: http://www.paloaltojcc.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 11, 2025 10:35PM
