Mitzvah Day 2025

Date:

Monday, January 20, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

The Oshman Family JCC

Email:

Phone:

650-223-8700

Location Details:

OFJCC campus

3921 Fabian Way

Palo Alto, CA 94303

Bring your friends and family to volunteer together on various fun and meaningful projects to bring to life Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's inspirational legacy of community service, justice and equality for all.



Open to all ages with projects for individuals and families.



This intergenerational event will feature a range of hands-on service projects; participants will work in small groups on projects addressing issues of poverty, hunger, housing and homelessness, aging, the environment and more.



Projects will be held at the Oshman Family JCC, Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School, Los Altos United Methodist Church and other satellite locations with a community-wide closing ceremony at Mitchell Park from 1:00-3:00 PM.



Free