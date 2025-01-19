Celebration: Shadows and Light

Date:

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Conference

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

A transformative in-person event blending the power of Black horror with cultural exploration and collective healing. Featuring a keynote by acclaimed author Tananarive Due and panels with renowned writers and scholars like Jewelle Gomez, John Jennings and Dr. Kinitra Brooks, this gathering delves into Black horror's historical contexts and its potential as a tool for healing.



Attendees can connect with each other through engaging activities and a community marketplace, all grounded in cultural traditions such as oral storytelling and neo-traditional call-and-response. This event offers an inspiring space for horror enthusiasts and those seeking deeper understanding of the Black Diaspora's narratives and social justice.



Free