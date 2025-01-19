top
San Francisco Arts + Action Racial Justice

Celebration: Shadows and Light

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium 100 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94102
original image (950x475)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
A transformative in-person event blending the power of Black horror with cultural exploration and collective healing. Featuring a keynote by acclaimed author Tananarive Due and panels with renowned writers and scholars like Jewelle Gomez, John Jennings and Dr. Kinitra Brooks, this gathering delves into Black horror's historical contexts and its potential as a tool for healing.

Attendees can connect with each other through engaging activities and a community marketplace, all grounded in cultural traditions such as oral storytelling and neo-traditional call-and-response. This event offers an inspiring space for horror enthusiasts and those seeking deeper understanding of the Black Diaspora's narratives and social justice.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2025/01/19/celebra...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 11, 2025 10:34PM
