Community Conversations

Date:

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Oakland Museum of California

Phone:

510-318-8400

Location Details:

Oakland Museum of California

1000 Oak Street

Oakland, CA 94607

The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) is excited to introduce "Community Conversations," a new series developed in partnership between The Othering & Belonging Institute (OBI) and Spotlight Sundays at OMCA. This new series of conversations will create a space to foster public dialogue and engagement around emerging community topics.



The program's first installment this January will explore the topic of Reclaiming Democracy, Building Belonging The panel will include john a. powell, Director of OBI and Professor of Law, African American and Ethnic Studies at the University of California, Berkeley along with a diverse set of other visionary community organizers and youth leaders. The panel will be moderated by Ashley Gallegos who leads the Places of Belonging work at OBI.



This interactive experience will encourage audience participation and will be grounded by an opening performance by the Belonging Residency Company that will orient the space toward our shared humanity through the arts.



Sliding Scale: $1-$30.