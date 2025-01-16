top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Arts + Action Racial Justice

Malik Seneferu Opening Reception

San Francisco Main Library, African American Center, 3rd Floor 100 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94102
original image (960x480)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, African American Center, 3rd Floor
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Join us for an opening reception and artist walkthrough of Malik Seneferu: A Retrospective. Light refreshments will be served.

Malik Seneferu has spent the last 35 years instructing and leading an array of artistic and cultural expressions throughout the Black diaspora in San Francisco and beyond. During this time, Seneferu has developed a multidisciplinary body of work stemming from his early, firsthand experiences dealing with prejudice and injustice, as witnessed in and around his community. In his continued pursuit to support underserved populations, he addresses these issues through his life and art, and has made a difference in the hearts and minds of many.

A closer look at Seneferu's artwork offers a broader story of his ability to overcome obstacles while fighting for social justice, as can be seen in several of his works including Brothas Untitled, Black Fist, Angela Davis, and Maya's Revenge. At times described as reflecting the aesthetics of magical realism, Seneferu's art embraces a commitment to the concept of beauty through his paintings, sculptures, assemblages, and digital reproductions.

Presented by the 31st annual AfroSolo Arts Festival, the exhibition showcases a diverse body of work that is divided into thematic sections: explosions in color; legacy series - honoring our elders, sculptural works; an assemblage series; and reproductions of original artworks. As a whole, Seneferu's canon demonstrates a masterly exploration of socially conscious images and reflections of the artist's life.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2025/01/16/social-...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 11, 2025 10:34PM
