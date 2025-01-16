Malik Seneferu Opening Reception

Date:

Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library, African American Center, 3rd Floor

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Join us for an opening reception and artist walkthrough of Malik Seneferu: A Retrospective. Light refreshments will be served.



Malik Seneferu has spent the last 35 years instructing and leading an array of artistic and cultural expressions throughout the Black diaspora in San Francisco and beyond. During this time, Seneferu has developed a multidisciplinary body of work stemming from his early, firsthand experiences dealing with prejudice and injustice, as witnessed in and around his community. In his continued pursuit to support underserved populations, he addresses these issues through his life and art, and has made a difference in the hearts and minds of many.



A closer look at Seneferu's artwork offers a broader story of his ability to overcome obstacles while fighting for social justice, as can be seen in several of his works including Brothas Untitled, Black Fist, Angela Davis, and Maya's Revenge. At times described as reflecting the aesthetics of magical realism, Seneferu's art embraces a commitment to the concept of beauty through his paintings, sculptures, assemblages, and digital reproductions.



Presented by the 31st annual AfroSolo Arts Festival, the exhibition showcases a diverse body of work that is divided into thematic sections: explosions in color; legacy series - honoring our elders, sculptural works; an assemblage series; and reproductions of original artworks. As a whole, Seneferu's canon demonstrates a masterly exploration of socially conscious images and reflections of the artist's life.



Free