top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/12/2025
Americas East Bay International Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Where is Mapuche Woman Julia Chuñil?

Event info flyer - Where is Mapuche Woman Julia Chuñil? -- SUN, 1/12, 12-2pm Lake Merritt - Fairyland Hill
original image (1446x1550)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Anonymous
Location Details:
Lake Merritt - Fairyland Hill - 211 GRAND AVE., OAKLAND
Where is Mapuche Woman Julia Chuñil? -- SUN, 1/12, 12-2pm Lake Merritt - Fairyland Hill - 211 GRAND AVE., OAKLAND, CA -- Lonko Juanita, a Mapuche leader currently seeking political asylum in the Bay Area, will be present at this event. She, along with other advocates will be present to guide the conversation on Julia Chuñil and her disappearance. In Chile, the Mapuche people have fiercely defended their rights to ancestral lands, often becoming victims of violence associated with extractive industries. This event seeks to raise awareness about the human rights/environmental issues in this region, and at the same time, connect it back to our own lives.

Summary of article of website URL: “Julia Chuñil Catricura remains missing. President of the Mapuche community of Putreguel, in the commune of Mafil, Los Rios region. She and her family reported receiving threats for refusing to sell their land and for defending the native forest in the area. On Nov. 8, she went out in search of some animals on the hill with her dog Cholito. Since then, nothing has been heard of her or her dog. The search only turned up tracks from a truck in the area where she was headed.” The victim’s daughter, Janet Chuñil, stated that the exacerbation of these tensions was the responsibility of the National Corporation for Indigenous Development (CONADI)), which left the Lafrir area in a legal limbo due to the Mapuche community’s refusal to cede the land.

In Chile, the Mapuche people have fiercely defended their rights to ancestral lands, often becoming victims of violence associated with extractive industries.
For more information: https://www.telesurenglish.net/mapuche-lea...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 11, 2025 11:32AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code