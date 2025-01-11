People's March Sebastopol - Sidewalk Protest Rally

Date:

Saturday, January 18, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

People's March website

Location Details:

Intersection of N. Main Street and Bodega Ave.

Sebastopol, CA 95472



We will peacefully stand on all 4 corners.

PEOPLE'S MARCH - Sidewalk Protest Rally for Democracy, Justice & Freedom



WE’RE NOT GOING BACKWARDS! UNITED, WE MARCH FORWARD TOGETHER!



When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM

MLK weekend and weekend of protest action before the inauguration in Washington D.C.



Where: Intersection of N. Main Street and Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, CA





On January 18, thousands of feminists will mobilize across the nation to show our collective power.



Make a sign with BIG LETTERS. Lots of ideas out there, so choose a nonviolent message that comes from your heart, such as:



ERA NOW!



BANS OFF OUR BODIES!



STOP HR 9495!



NO PROJECT 2025!



If you believe that decisions about your body should remain yours, that books belong in libraries, not on bonfires, that healthcare is a right, not a privilege for the wealthy; if you believe in the power of free speech and protest to sustain democracy; or if you want an economy that works for the people who power it—then this rally is for you.



We will stand peacefully from 12-1 p.m. Let's also trade information at our vigil for other actions and organizing opportunities.



Allow time for parking, and bring clothing for the weather. We will peacefully stand on all 4 corners.

