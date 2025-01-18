top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/18/2025
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

People's March Petaluma

Walnut Park in Downtown Petaluma Petaluma Blvd &amp; D Street Petaluma, CA, 94952
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
People's March website
Location Details:
Walnut Park in Downtown Petaluma
Petaluma Blvd & D Street
Petaluma, CA, 94952
PEOPLE'S MARCH - Democracy, Justice & Freedom

WE’RE NOT GOING BACKWARDS! UNITED, WE MARCH FORWARD TOGETHER!

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM
MLK weekend & weekend of action before the Presidential inauguration in Washington D.C.

Where: Walnut Park in Downtown Petaluma

Sign up for updates here: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/events/people-s-march-petaluma-ca

Please note: Check event time and details for any updates at the the link


On January 20, the U.S. will begin a new presidential term with the start of an openly authoritarian administration. We face a government of billionaires, con artists, and white supremacists who are enriching themselves while dividing and attacking our communities. They unite to divide. We must unite to rise.

On January 18th, tens of thousands of everyday people from all over the U.S. and the world will converge in D.C. for a mass march. Let’s make the weekend of January 18th a weekend of resistance all around this country and the world.

“We who engage in nonviolent direct action are not the creators of tension. We merely bring to the surface the hidden tension that is already alive. We bring it out in the open, where it can be seen and dealt with.”- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.


This MLK Weekend march is part of the PEOPLE'S MARCH nationwide weekend of action before the Presidential inauguration to demand democracy, freedom, justice and compassion for all people everywhere: https://www.peoplesmarch.com/
For more information: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/events/people...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 11, 2025 9:59AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code