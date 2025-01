PEOPLE'S MARCH - Democracy, Justice & FreedomWE’RE NOT GOING BACKWARDS! UNITED, WE MARCH FORWARD TOGETHER!When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 10:00 AMMLK weekend & weekend of action before the Presidential inauguration in Washington D.C.Where: Walnut Park in Downtown PetalumaSign up for updates here: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/events/people-s-march-petaluma-ca Please note: Check event time and details for any updates at the the linkOn January 20, the U.S. will begin a new presidential term with the start of an openly authoritarian administration. We face a government of billionaires, con artists, and white supremacists who are enriching themselves while dividing and attacking our communities. They unite to divide. We must unite to rise.On January 18th, tens of thousands of everyday people from all over the U.S. and the world will converge in D.C. for a mass march. Let’s make the weekend of January 18th a weekend of resistance all around this country and the world.“We who engage in nonviolent direct action are not the creators of tension. We merely bring to the surface the hidden tension that is already alive. We bring it out in the open, where it can be seen and dealt with.”- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.This MLK Weekend march is part of the PEOPLE'S MARCH nationwide weekend of action before the Presidential inauguration to demand democracy, freedom, justice and compassion for all people everywhere: https://www.peoplesmarch.com/