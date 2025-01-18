From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
People's March Marin
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
People's March website
Location Details:
San Rafael City Plaza
1000 4th St
San Rafael, CA, 94901
1000 4th St
San Rafael, CA, 94901
PEOPLE'S MARCH - Democracy, Justice & Freedom
WE’RE NOT GOING BACKWARDS! UNITED, WE MARCH FORWARD TOGETHER!
When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM
MLK weekend & weekend of action before the inauguration in Washington D.C.
Where: meet at San Rafael City Plaza
We all rally for different reasons, but we rally for the same cause: To defend our rights and our future.
If you believe that decisions about your body should remain yours, that books belong in libraries, not on bonfires, that healthcare and housing are human rights, not a privileges for the wealthy; if you believe in justice, not genocide; if you believe in the power of free speech and protest to sustain democracy; or if you want an economy that works for ordinary working people—then this rally is for you.
The People’s March is about one thing: Our Power.
--We rally to unite our communities and welcome those new to the struggle,
--We rally to remind elected officials that they answer to us,
--We rally to inspire, energize, and drive change for the long haul.
This is our moment to remind Washington elites — and Americans everywhere — where the power truly lives: With the People.
Let’s make it count.
**This is a family-friendly event! Additional speaker/logistical details to be shared closer to the rally.**
This event is part of the PEOPLE'S MARCH nationwide day of protest action before the Presidential inauguration to demand democracy, justice, rights and freedoms, and is being led by Women's March and many more national groups: https://www.peoplesmarch.com
WE’RE NOT GOING BACKWARDS! UNITED, WE MARCH FORWARD TOGETHER!
When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM
MLK weekend & weekend of action before the inauguration in Washington D.C.
Where: meet at San Rafael City Plaza
We all rally for different reasons, but we rally for the same cause: To defend our rights and our future.
If you believe that decisions about your body should remain yours, that books belong in libraries, not on bonfires, that healthcare and housing are human rights, not a privileges for the wealthy; if you believe in justice, not genocide; if you believe in the power of free speech and protest to sustain democracy; or if you want an economy that works for ordinary working people—then this rally is for you.
The People’s March is about one thing: Our Power.
--We rally to unite our communities and welcome those new to the struggle,
--We rally to remind elected officials that they answer to us,
--We rally to inspire, energize, and drive change for the long haul.
This is our moment to remind Washington elites — and Americans everywhere — where the power truly lives: With the People.
Let’s make it count.
**This is a family-friendly event! Additional speaker/logistical details to be shared closer to the rally.**
This event is part of the PEOPLE'S MARCH nationwide day of protest action before the Presidential inauguration to demand democracy, justice, rights and freedoms, and is being led by Women's March and many more national groups: https://www.peoplesmarch.com
For more information: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/events/people...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 11, 2025 9:47AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network