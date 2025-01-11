top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/18/2025
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

People's March Sonoma

Plaza of Sonoma City Hall 1 The Plaza Sonoma, California
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wake Up Sonoma
Location Details:
Plaza of Sonoma City Hall
1 The Plaza
Sonoma, California
PEOPLE'S MARCH & RALLY SONOMA - Democracy, Justice & Freedom

WE’RE NOT GOING BACKWARDS! UNITED, WE MARCH FORWARD TOGETHER!

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 @ 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
MLK weekend & weekend before the inauguration in Washington D.C.

Where: meet at plaza of Sonoma City Hall

Contact info: https://www.wakeupsonoma.com/contact-us


Our bodies. Our futures. Our power.

We are not done. This is our moment to stand up boldly as global citizens who should all be respected.

Hear from inspiring speakers

Visit information tables from local and county-wide organizations.

March down the sidewalks of Broadway in downtown Sonoma.

If you believe:

- Decisions about your body should remain yours.

- Books belong in libraries, not on bonfires.

- Healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

- Free speech sustains democracy.

- An economy should work for the people.

Then this march is for YOU.

This is about resilience, resistance, human dignity for all and our power to drive change long after the day is done. March for your future, your children’s future, and for democracy.

Together, we will never stop fighting for what matters!


This Wake Up Sonoma and partners event is part of the PEOPLE'S MARCH nationwide day of protest action before the Presidential inauguration to demand democracy, justice, rights and freedoms, and is being led nationally by Women's March and many more national groups: https://www.peoplesmarch.com
For more information: https://www.wakeupsonoma.com/events/people...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 11, 2025 9:35AM
§
by Wake Up Sonoma
Sat, Jan 11, 2025 9:35AM
march_wake_up_sonoma.png
https://www.wakeupsonoma.com/events/people...
§
by Wake Up Sonoma
Sat, Jan 11, 2025 9:35AM
sm_spanish_wake_up_sonoma_people_s_march_sonoma.jpg
original image (1213x424)
https://www.wakeupsonoma.com/events/people...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code