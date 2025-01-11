From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People's March Sonoma
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wake Up Sonoma
Location Details:
Plaza of Sonoma City Hall
1 The Plaza
Sonoma, California
PEOPLE'S MARCH & RALLY SONOMA - Democracy, Justice & Freedom
WE’RE NOT GOING BACKWARDS! UNITED, WE MARCH FORWARD TOGETHER!
When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 @ 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
MLK weekend & weekend before the inauguration in Washington D.C.
Where: meet at plaza of Sonoma City Hall
Contact info: https://www.wakeupsonoma.com/contact-us
Our bodies. Our futures. Our power.
We are not done. This is our moment to stand up boldly as global citizens who should all be respected.
Hear from inspiring speakers
Visit information tables from local and county-wide organizations.
March down the sidewalks of Broadway in downtown Sonoma.
If you believe:
- Decisions about your body should remain yours.
- Books belong in libraries, not on bonfires.
- Healthcare is a right, not a privilege.
- Free speech sustains democracy.
- An economy should work for the people.
Then this march is for YOU.
This is about resilience, resistance, human dignity for all and our power to drive change long after the day is done. March for your future, your children’s future, and for democracy.
Together, we will never stop fighting for what matters!
This Wake Up Sonoma and partners event is part of the PEOPLE'S MARCH nationwide day of protest action before the Presidential inauguration to demand democracy, justice, rights and freedoms, and is being led nationally by Women's March and many more national groups: https://www.peoplesmarch.com
For more information: https://www.wakeupsonoma.com/events/people...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 11, 2025 9:35AM
