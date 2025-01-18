From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
People's March website
Location Details:
Intersection of Crespi and CA Highway 1
Pacifica , CA, 94044
PEOPLE'S MARCH - Democracy, Justice & Freedom
WE’RE NOT GOING BACKWARDS! UNITED, WE MARCH FORWARD TOGETHER!
When: Jan. 18 @ 12 PM - MLK weekend & weekend before the inauguration in Washington D.C.
Where: meet at intersection of Crespi and CA Highway 1
We all march for different reasons, but we march for the same cause: to defend our rights and our future.
If you believe that decisions about your body should remain yours, that books belong in libraries, not on bonfires, that healthcare is a right, not a privilege for the wealthy; if you believe in the power of free speech and protest to sustain democracy; or if you want an economy that works for the people who power it—then this march is for you.
Note: You will receive all updates on additional details before the march. Please fill in form: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/events/people-s-march-pacifica-ca
This event is part of the PEOPLE'S MARCH nationwide day of protest action before the Presidential inauguration to demand democracy, justice, rights and freedoms, and is being led by Women's March and many more national groups: https://www.peoplesmarch.com
For more information: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/events/people...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 11, 2025 8:53AM
