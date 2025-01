PEOPLE'S MARCH - Democracy, Justice & FreedomWE’RE NOT GOING BACKWARDS! UNITED, WE MARCH FORWARD TOGETHER!When: Jan. 18 @ 10 AM - Weekend before the inauguration in Washington D.C.Where: Intersection of El Camino Real and Castro StreetWe all march for different reasons, but we march for the same cause: to defend our rights and our future.We will convene at Gateway Park and potentially march downtown.Your organizers are well known community leaders, including IdaRose Sylvester, Lenny Siegel, and Sally LIeber, as well as the organizing team of Together We Will, a long standing organizing group which has hosted many similar events from 2017 onward.If you believe that decisions about your body should remain yours, that books belong in libraries, not on bonfires, that healthcare is a right, not a privilege for the wealthy; if you believe in the power of free speech and protest to sustain democracy; or if you want an economy that works for the people who power it—then this march is for you.The People’s March is about one thing: OUR POWER!It’s a bold demonstration of the resilience of resistance:--We march to unite the people who’ve been the backbone of resistance for generations—and to welcome even more--We march to remind civil servants they answer to us--We march to inspire, energize, and drive change long after the day is done.This is our moment to remind Washington elites — and Americans everywhere — where the power truly lives: with the people.This event is part of the PEOPLE'S MARCH nationwide day of protest action before the Presidential inauguration to demand democracy, justice, rights and freedoms, and is being led by Women's March and many more national groups: https://www.peoplesmarch.com