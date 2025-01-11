From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
CAIR Welcomes Call by AAP for Blinken Intervention for Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today welcomed a letter from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) calling for the intervention of Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Israeli kidnapping of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a top Palestinian physician serving victims of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
𝙇𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙘𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙢𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙋𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝘽𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙚𝙣
AAP’s letter to Blinken called for his assistance in determining the “whereabouts and wellbeing of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.” Those held illegally by Israeli forces face torture, abuse and humiliation..
In a statement, CAIR said:
“Secretary Blinken could pick up the phone and demand that indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu release Dr. Abu Safiya and all those illegally detained and facing torture and abuse at the hands of Israeli forces. The Biden administration’s silence on the kidnapping of Dr. Abu Safiya, and on the torture and mistreatment of Palestinian detainees by Israeli forces, sends the message that Palestinian, Arab and Muslim lives and dignity are of no consequence to U.S. officials.”
Earlier this week, CAIR welcomed the approval of a resolution by the American Historical Association (AHA) condemning Israel’s “scholasticide” in Gaza and the U.S. government’s funding of Israel’s genocide.
Last month, CAIR reiterated its call for the American Medical Association (AMA) to condemn Israel’s attacks on medical facilities in Gaza as hospitals in devastated northern Gaza were under siege or faced forced evacuation.
Earlier today, CAIR welcomed U.S. recognition of genocidal war crimes in Sudan and condemned the Biden administration’s “extreme hypocrisy” on Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
Washington, D.C., based CAIR also today commended Pope Francis for again denouncing the Israeli government’s war crimes Gaza after he released a speech calling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza created by Israel “very serious and shameful.”
END
CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell [at] cair.com; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison [at] cair.com
For more information: https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-w...
