CAIR Welcomes Call by AAP for Blinken Intervention for Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya iallison [at] cair.com) by Ismail Allison

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today welcomed a letter from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) calling for the intervention of Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Israeli kidnapping of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a top Palestinian physician serving victims of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.