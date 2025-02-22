San Joaquin Delta College Black Student Union presents "Black Businesses unite”

Date:

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Valerie Gnassounou

Location Details:

Danner Hall, San Joaquin Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave, Stockton

San Joaquin Delta College Black Student Union cordially invites you to our "Black Businesses Unite" event:



Date: February 22, 2025

Location: Danner Hall, San Joaquin Delta College

Admission free

(If you are interested in being a vendor, please use the QR code on the flier)



The Black Student Union at San Joaquin Delta College is hosting the Black Businesses Unite event in celebration of Black History Month 2025. This year’s theme highlights the contributions of African Americans in various fields, with a focus on labor—including skilled, unskilled, voluntary, and involuntary work—which has been central to the African American experience.



The event is dedicated to honoring Black excellence in labor while promoting economic empowerment, growth, and success. It also serves as a platform to showcase Black-owned businesses and offers community members the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and network with professionals, while also providing valuable tools for growth.

