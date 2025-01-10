From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Convicted felon Donald J. Trump is not fit to be dog catcher in California
META & Facebook fired all of their fact checkers lately, and it did not take long for the crazies on Facebook to claim that Mark Zuckerberg has died, whether it is true, or false!
Convicted felon Donald J. Trump is not fit to be dog catcher in California
Trump a convicted felon to become next president and Commander in Chief?
By Lynda Carson - January 10, 2025
The convicted felon Donald J. Trump will have the dubious distinction of becoming the first convicted felon to become the president of the United States, and Commander-in-Chief.
Earlier today according to Reuters https://x.com/ReutersLegal/status/1877735114672611408 the convicted felon Donald J. Trump has been sentenced for the 34 felony convictions on his record. Reportedly, “President-elect Donald Trump will not go to jail or pay a fine over his criminal conviction stemming from hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, a judge ruled, but the sentencing will place a judgment of guilt on his record.”
However, in the State of California, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump, is not allowed to become a dog catcher a.k.a. Animal Control Officer https://www.calanimals.org/animal-control-officers , because, “Humane officers must satisfy the requirements of Government Code sections 1029, 1030, and 1031, which include being of good moral character; being free from any physical, emotional, or mental condition that might adversely affect the exercise of the humane officer's powers; and not having been convicted of a felony.”
That’s right! In California, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump is not fit to be a dog catcher! What do you think about that?
However, on January 20, the fascist convicted felon Trump is to be inaugurated as the next president of the United States, and Trump will become the next Commander-in-Chief.
What’s wrong with this picture?
Reportedly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stormy_Daniels , “Stormy Daniels became involved in a legal dispute with U.S. president Donald Trump in 2018. Trump's attorney Michael Cohen paid $130,000 in hush money to silence her about an affair she says she had with Trump in 2006. Trump denied the affair and accused her of lying. He was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments made to Daniels, and was convicted on May 30, 2024.”
Commander-in-Chief:
According to wikipedia. “A commander-in-chief or supreme commander (supreme commander-in-chief) is the person who exercises supreme command and control over an armed force or a military branch. As a technical term, it refers to military competencies that reside in a country's executive leadership, a head of state, head of government, or other designated government official.”
However, reportedly in the military, “Recruiting felons is prohibited by U.S. Code, Title 20, Section 504. In reality, however, convicted felons may still join the military after obtaining special waivers. The military may examine the specific circumstances of the conviction to determine whether the enlistee is suitable for the armed forces.”
Does this mean that the convicted felon Trump has to get a waiver to become the Commander-in-chief?
<a href="https://www.justice.gov/file/147516-0/dl#:~:text=Under%20the%20Constitution%2C%20the%20President,and%20defending%20the%20United%20States.">Additionally, according to a DOJ document ( MEMORANDUM FOR THE SPECIAL COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT* ) , “It is clear that the President is Commander in Chief of all the armed forces of the United States comprised within the national military establishment—the Air Force as well as the Army and the Navy. Under the Constitution, the President as Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy is the supreme military commander charged with the responsibility of protecting and defending the United States. The phrase “Army and Navy” is used in the Constitution as a means of describing all the armed forces of the United States. The fact that one branch of the armed forces is called the “Air Force,” a name not known when the Constitution was adopted, and the fact that the Congress has seen fit to separate the air arm of our armed forces from the land and sea arms cannot detract from the President’s authority as Commander in Chief of all the armed forces.”
Jobs Excluding Convicted Felons:
Reportedly, “There are a lot of industries that won't hire felons such as education, financial, medical, security, transportation among others.”
Prevented from Policing
Law enforcement https://work.chron.com/occupations-barred-felons-29277.html , including private detectives and protective agency employees, usually requires candidates with clean criminal histories. The conviction of any felony automatically disqualifies a candidate from working for the FBI, whether as a special agent or on the professional staff. State regulations vary. New Jersey, for example, bars individuals with any offenses related to alcohol, illegal substances or domestic violence.
Medical Industry
If you do not already have your medical license, you can’t get it after becoming a felon. While you can reapply if you had one before your felony conviction, it’s difficult to be hired again. Nurses and clerks with felony records typically aren’t hired by medical practices.
Financial Industry
The financial industry pertains to a wide range of jobs and positions that don’t typically hire ex-felons. Jobs that fall under the financial industry include financial planner, financial analyst, actuary, securities trader, portfolio manager, and quantitative analyst.
Emergency Responders
Excluding volunteer work, emergency responders for hire do not hire ex-felons. These include first-aid providers, ambulance drivers, police officers, and firefighters.
Transportation
Airline pilots, train conductors, locomotive engineers, and certain trucking roles cannot hire ex-felons. This can be due to cross-state travel restrictions for felons, and felons being restricted from handling certain materials or weapons.
Security
Government departments will not hire ex-felons. Unlike what film and media would say, they do not hire those who break the law to catch other people doing the same thing.
Education
Convicted felons are typically not allowed near minors of any age. While some crimes, such as DUIs, will not keep someone from teaching, these are considered rare exceptions.
Can you join the military if you are a convicted felon?
Generally, felons and those with several convictions can't join the Army, but waivers are available in some cases. The offenses and moral behavior-related issues that cannot be waived include: If you are under civil restraint, including parole, confinement, or probation.
Question https://www.quora.com/Are-convicted-felons-allowed-to-apply-for-military-academies : Are convicted felons allowed to apply for military academies?”
Answer:
Is there a “ Stupid Question” generator -bot on Quora? Because this is another STUPID Question.
To Apply? Certainly anyone can APPLY.
Will they be accepted? Let us carefully examine this part:
Military cadets are legally enlisted members of the US Armed Forces. They are being trained as military officers ; they have security clearances and are in college to earn a degree and will then be commissioned as military officers. After commissioning they will be confirmed in their security clearances and depending on their assignment, may receive a higher security clearance. As officers, they are oath-bound responsible agents of the US in a position of TRUST and are in life/death charge of the lives of their subordinates , and care of government property and equipment in their charge.
Military members cannot be felons. Military officers cannot be felons.
So, to put a fine point on it :
NO.
Despite all of the above the convicted felon Donald J. Trump is to be inaugurated as the next president on January 20, 2025.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
