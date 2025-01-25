top
North Bay
North Bay
North Bay / Marin Health, Housing & Public Services

General Meeting: Sonoma County Tenants Union

Flyer for Sonoma County Tenants Union's January General Meeting
original image (1350x1687)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
SCTU
Location Details:
Christ Church United Methodist, 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95405
SAVE THE DATE FOR OUR
JANUARY GENERAL MEETING!

Together, we’ll set the Sonoma County Tenants Union’s 2025 priorities and build on our momentum for housing justice.

January General Meeting: Priority Setting
📅 When: Saturday, January 25th | 10 AM – 1 PM
📍 Where: 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95405

*lunch will be served*.

RESERVE LA FECHA PARA NUESTRA
REUNIÓN GENERAL DE ENERO

Juntes, estableceremos las prioridades de la Unión de Inquilines del Condado de Sonoma para 2025 y aprovecharemos nuestro impulso a favor de la justicia en materia de vivienda.

Reunión general de enero: Fijación de prioridades
📅 Cuándo: Sábado, 25 de enero | 10 AM - 1 PM
📍 Dónde: 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95405.

*se servirá el almuerzo*
For more information: https://www.sonomatenants.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 10, 2025 6:42PM
