From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar to launch Cultivating Courage
Date:
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Doctors Against Genocide
Location Details:
Online
Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FsM1-Jl6Rgy5SlcY2prSVw#/registration
A webinar to launch Cultivating Courage, a peer to peer curriculum to build collective power to speak up against the genocide in Gaza, establish healthcare for all, and build a just future for medicine. This is an event led by SANAD: Solidarity Network of Doctors and Healthcare Workers and co-sponsored by Doctors Against Genocide and Healthcare Workers For Palestine. This will be a panel discussion featuring Drs. Nidal Jboor, Rupa Marya, Gabor Maté, Yipeng Ge, Asfia Qaadir, and MD/PhD candidates Morgen Chalmiers and Umaymah Mohammad.
A webinar to launch Cultivating Courage, a peer to peer curriculum to build collective power to speak up against the genocide in Gaza, establish healthcare for all, and build a just future for medicine. This is an event led by SANAD: Solidarity Network of Doctors and Healthcare Workers and co-sponsored by Doctors Against Genocide and Healthcare Workers For Palestine. This will be a panel discussion featuring Drs. Nidal Jboor, Rupa Marya, Gabor Maté, Yipeng Ge, Asfia Qaadir, and MD/PhD candidates Morgen Chalmiers and Umaymah Mohammad.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 10, 2025 5:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network