Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FsM1-Jl6Rgy5SlcY2prSVw#/registration A webinar to launch Cultivating Courage, a peer to peer curriculum to build collective power to speak up against the genocide in Gaza, establish healthcare for all, and build a just future for medicine. This is an event led by SANAD: Solidarity Network of Doctors and Healthcare Workers and co-sponsored by Doctors Against Genocide and Healthcare Workers For Palestine. This will be a panel discussion featuring Drs. Nidal Jboor, Rupa Marya, Gabor Maté, Yipeng Ge, Asfia Qaadir, and MD/PhD candidates Morgen Chalmiers and Umaymah Mohammad.