NorCal Resist: Call to Action Skillshare in Sacramento

Flyer for NorCal Resist: Call to Action Skillshare in Sacramento
Date:
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
NorCal Resist
Location Details:
First United Methodist Church, 2100 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816
Join NorCal Resist for a community skillshare, workshops, and opportunities to learn about and connect with local organizations! Now is the time to find your people and get involved in the work that builds the world we want to see.

Masks required and provided by Mask Bloc 916.
For more information: https://www.norcalresist.org/
§Call to Action: Schedule
by NorCal Resist
Schedule for NorCal Resist: Call to Action Skillshare in Sacramento
https://www.norcalresist.org/
§Accessibility Statement
by NorCal Resist
Accessibility Statement
KN95 or N95 masking is required for the entire event. Masks and hand sanitizer will be made available through MaskBloc916. Please take a COVID-19 test the morning of the event to ensure that all participants are negative for COVID-19.

There is no designated parking lot for this event. Parking will be on-street and may be challenging depending on when participants arrive. The event space is accessible by two ramps: one on the J street side and on the 21st street side. There are elevators to access the 2nd floor and multiple wheelchair accessible gender neutral bathrooms on both floors.

We want the space to be a scent-free event. Please avoid strong perfumes, colognes, and other scents.

Food and snacks will be made available during the event and we encourage everyone to bring a reusable water bottle and snacks for themselves if possible, just in case. We ask that you eat and drink outside, while masking indoors.
https://www.norcalresist.org/
