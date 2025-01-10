From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
NorCal Resist: Call to Action Skillshare in Sacramento
Date:
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
NorCal Resist
Location Details:
First United Methodist Church, 2100 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816
Join NorCal Resist for a community skillshare, workshops, and opportunities to learn about and connect with local organizations! Now is the time to find your people and get involved in the work that builds the world we want to see.
Masks required and provided by Mask Bloc 916.
Masks required and provided by Mask Bloc 916.
For more information: https://www.norcalresist.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 10, 2025 4:29PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network