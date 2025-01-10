§ Accessibility Statement by NorCal Resist

KN95 or N95 masking is required for the entire event. Masks and hand sanitizer will be made available through MaskBloc916. Please take a COVID-19 test the morning of the event to ensure that all participants are negative for COVID-19.



There is no designated parking lot for this event. Parking will be on-street and may be challenging depending on when participants arrive. The event space is accessible by two ramps: one on the J street side and on the 21st street side. There are elevators to access the 2nd floor and multiple wheelchair accessible gender neutral bathrooms on both floors.



We want the space to be a scent-free event. Please avoid strong perfumes, colognes, and other scents.



Food and snacks will be made available during the event and we encourage everyone to bring a reusable water bottle and snacks for themselves if possible, just in case. We ask that you eat and drink outside, while masking indoors.