General Meeting: Stop Cop Campus in San Pablo
Date:
Monday, January 13, 2025
Time:
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Block Cop City
Location Details:
East Bay DSA Office (1610 Harrison St, Oakland) or Online
The Block Cop City campaign is thrilled to have our general meeting this Monday night! 🤩
San Pablo’s Cop City is slated to be built this Spring: it’s time to agitate and organize! 🗣️🗣️
Details:
Date: Monday, January 13th, 7:30-8:30 pm
Where: East Bay DSA Office (1610 Harrison St, Oakland) or on Zoom
Please email blockcops [at] eastbaydsa.org for the Zoom link!
See you then!
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 10, 2025 2:51PM
