Ceasefire Postcards Pop Up
Date:
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ceasefire Postcards
Location Details:
1122 University Ave, Berkeley CA
Join us again at Heyma Coffee on Sunday, January 12th, from 10am to 12pm.
We'll demand that members of Congress end their complicity in Israel’s extermination of Palestinians in Gaza and its ongoing assault in the West Bank. We’ll call for a complete halt to financial and military assistance to the genocidal Netanyahu's regime; the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza; a permanent and immediate ceasefire; the release of Palestinian and Israeli hostages; an end to settlement expansion and crimes by settlers/IOF against Palestinians in the West Bank; the cessation of the criminal assault on Lebanon; and the end of Israel's illegal military occupation of Palestinian territories. We will also write to key State Department officials to call out their complicity in the genocide and demand they stop sending weapons to Israel in violation of U.S. human rights laws. Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.
We must increase the pressure on elected officials to stop the genocide in Gaza and settler/IOF violence in the West Bank. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support NGOs on the ground; donate to candidates' campaigns who are calling for a ceasefire. We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.
*** We have been hosting this pop-up almost every weekend since 12/30/2023. At this time, we kindly ask for donations to buy stamps and postcards, as it is becoming costly on our end. Another option is to bring your own stamps and postcards.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ceasefire_postca...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 9, 2025 10:14PM
