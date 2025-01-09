From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Regroup & Strategize: Community Assembly for the Day of the Forest Defender
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
in solidarity with nationwide calls
Location Details:
Wilma Chan park, Oakland
We invite you to join us for a community assembly as part of a Festival of Resistance in Oakland at Wilma Chan park next to the Lake Merritt BART at 1pm on Saturday, Jan 18 - for the "Day of the Forest Defender" in remembrance of Tortuguita's murder in the Weelaunee Forest, and on the eve of Trump's ascendancy to office.
We plan to open space for conversation between groups and individuals engaged in autonomous projects as a step toward broader coordination and participation as members of an ecosystem of resistance. We want to hear from you, the projects you want to help with or ideas for ones you want to get tapped into.
We will gather at Wilma Chan park next to the Lake Merritt BART station at 1pm, then march to the location of the assembly. This will be followed by a gathering at the Lake Merritt Altar before sundown to honor the legacy of Tortugita and all those taken by state violence during the George Floyd Rebellion.
More context for the nationwide call can be found here: https://crimethinc.com/2024/12/03/festivals-of-resistance-a-call-to-gather-the-weekend-before-trump-takes-office
We plan to open space for conversation between groups and individuals engaged in autonomous projects as a step toward broader coordination and participation as members of an ecosystem of resistance. We want to hear from you, the projects you want to help with or ideas for ones you want to get tapped into.
We will gather at Wilma Chan park next to the Lake Merritt BART station at 1pm, then march to the location of the assembly. This will be followed by a gathering at the Lake Merritt Altar before sundown to honor the legacy of Tortugita and all those taken by state violence during the George Floyd Rebellion.
More context for the nationwide call can be found here: https://crimethinc.com/2024/12/03/festivals-of-resistance-a-call-to-gather-the-weekend-before-trump-takes-office
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 9, 2025 3:03PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network